240 house development launches in Papamoa

(PR.co.nz) A new 20ha development launched today, is set to add another 240 houses to Papamoa. Papamoa’s newest subdivision, Manawa – The Heart of Papamoa is owned by Nga Potiki a Tamapahore Trust, whose property experience includes Pacific Coast Retirement Village on Papamoa Beach Road as well as several small community housing developments.

The launch event was held at Henry and Ted café and included an address by Hon. Te Ururoa Flavell, Minister for Maori Development, Minister for Whanau Ora, and Associate Minister for Economic Development. Also in attendance, Councillor Max Mason, Tauranga City Council CEO Garry Poole, and representatives from local iwi.

Manawa project manager Peter Cross leads the Manawa project team that includes Stratum Consulting, Boffa Miskell, PSL Advisory and others, who are well known in the Tauranga property development industry. “We are fortunate to have a team of very experienced and highly regarded professionals in this industry who are excited to create something a little bit special” says Peter.

The overall design reflects Nga Potiki values around kaitiakitanga and sustainability. From the natural eco system that will be used to filter storm water to the favouring of native plants over exotics. The use of green space will be maximised with walkways throughout the subdivision, common greens and a large reserve ensures the walk to the beach provides protective shading from the Papamoa summer sun. “The whole development is designed to encourage interactions with each other. A modern take on the neighbourhoods we grew up in where kids played happily in the street”, Peter says.

“Manawa is determined to be a subdivision that we all can be proud of for generations to come”, says Peter. “Our strict design guidelines ensure the houses are all built to the highest quality and adhere to the vision for the subdivision”, says Peter. “Our partner builders, Mike Greer Homes, GJ Gardner Homes, Generation Homes and Signature Homes have been working together to create something really special.”

Future stage plans include a commercial area and more park and greenspace. A retirement village is also being considered. Public artworks within the subdivision are also planned. Ministry of Education announced a new primary school will be built in the vicinity in 2019.

Manawa which means heart, was chosen by Nga Potiki as it reflected their vision for this development. “Home is where the heart is! We want the people that build here to love their homes, their neighbourhood and lifestyle. We want to create a nurturing connected community. Colin Reeder says, “That is why we have chosen to name the streets after historical Nga Potiki woman upheld nurturing hearts and unwavering commitment to whanau.”

House and Land Packages go on sale today from group builders. People who are registered members of Nga Potiki a Tamapahore may qualify for a subsidy on their section purchase. The amount of the subsidy will be based on a percentage of the land package value.

Nga Potiki follows other Maori corporations that are making prudent investment in property. Tainui and Ngai Tahu are just two who have experienced significant success. The M ori asset base, already worth upwards of $43 billion. About 30% of this asset base is held by M ori collectives, with the rest held by M ori employers and self-employed (largely in small and medium enterprises or SMEs).

Media Release on 7 July 2017

Media Contact

Blanche McMath

Phone: 021889640

Website: www.manawapapamoa.co.nz