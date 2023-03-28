Beauty Bliss Celebrates 10th Anniversary as a Homegrown Success Story

Beauty Bliss, New Zealand eCommerce beauty retailer, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Founded in 2013 by Toni Cox with just $300, Beauty Bliss has grown into a multi-million dollar business.

Starting as a one-woman operation in Cox’s spare room, Beauty Bliss has grown into one of the leading beauty destinations in New Zealand, stocking an extensive range of brands from around the world and has been recognised for its success with awards such as the NZ Retail Top Shop Awards and Deloitte Fast 50.

One of the hallmarks of Beauty Bliss’ success has been its commitment to bringing the latest and greatest brands to New Zealand. To that end, the company is thrilled to announce the addition of Danessa Myricks Beauty to its lineup. Beauty Bliss is the first retailer to bring the brand, created by renowned makeup artist Danessa Myricks, to the New Zealand market.

“We’re proud to be a New Zealand owned and operated business, and it’s been amazing to see how much we’ve grown over the past decade,” said Cox. “Our success is due in no small part to the support of our loyal customers, who have stuck with us through thick and thin. We’re excited to continue offering the best beauty products, and we can’t wait to see what the next ten years have in store.”

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Beauty Bliss is planning a range of special promotions and events throughout the year. Customers can keep up to date with the latest news and offers by following the company on social media or signing up for its newsletter.

Media Release 28 March 2023.