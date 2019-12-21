Boil water notice issued for parts of eastern Christchurch

The presence of E.coli in the water supply was only confirmed by the laboratory this morning after water samples were taken yesterday from the Keyes pump station in Rawhiti Domain.

The Keyes pump station provides water to about 2000 homes in the Shirley, Bexley, Wainoni and New Brighton areas.

See a map of the affected area.

In those areas all water used for drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice should be boiled until further notice.

“The boil water notice will remain in place until laboratory tests confirm the water is safe to drink,’’ says Council Reticulation and Maintenance Manager Tim Drennan.

“Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill bugs. If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding one teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes.’’

Mr Drennan says the cause of the contamination is not yet know.

“Staff are working to identify the cause of the contamination but in the meantime we will be flushing the network to ensure all traces of e-coli are removed. The boil water notice will remain in place until laboratory testing confirms the water is safe to drink.’’