BookMyCar Research on Kiwis Trust in Mechanics

Emergency Services, Doctors, Pilots and Teachers all rank highly on NZ’s most trusted professions list, while Politicians, Real Estate Agents and Tow Truck Drivers rate towards the bottom. Alas, it would appear that Mechanics don’t fare too well either. Latest research shows that 55% of Kiwis find it hard to find a mechanic they can trust and this figure is higher in Auckland where 67% share this sentiment.

These results and more, are part of a new online study conducted between November 20-28 by respected research agency Toluna for online marketplace BookMyCar.

“While the majority of mechanics do a good job, it is a massive unregulated industry, so it’s important to do your research and know what your quote includes and what might be a hidden extra” says BookMyCar Co-Founder, Ross Hill.

Delving deeper, the research uncovered some alarming results. Aucklanders are least likely to trust their mechanics, with 67% reporting this as an issue. The Bay of Plenty is the least likely region to feel this issue, however, even there 41% are of the opinion that it’s hard to find a trustworthy mechanic. Cantabrians and West Coasters report 49%. The Waikato and central north island provinces are close to the national average in terms of results, with 58% agreeing.

“The survey results suggest that there are more rogue mechanics in some regions than others. Kiwis spend $2.0 billion a year keeping our trusty cars on the road, about a third of that in Auckland where a massive 67% struggle to trust their mechanic. That’s a lot of unhappy spending.” Ross Hill adds.

Kiwis want car maintenance to be transparent and easier, with three quarters wanting mechanics to offer fixed price quotes and half wanting the industry to be more innovative with online bookings.

“BookMyCar is on a mission to help all Kiwis book car servicing and repairs like an expert, by providing transparent pricing and partnering with only the best independent workshops and mechanics. Everyone, regardless of generation or gender, should be able to book their car in without the risk of smoke and mirrors.” adds Ross Hill.

BookMyCar is a 100% Kiwi owned technology company focused on the automotive sector.

Our core platform, bookmycar.co.nz, was created from the ground up to make car maintenance easier and more transparent for the owners of New Zealand’s 3.8 million cars.

At bookmycar.co.nz, car owners can find instant quotes with no hidden costs for their specific model. They can get quotes and book a highly-rated local mechanic in minutes saving them time and giving them piece of mind. The platform allows consumers to take control of when and where they get their car fixed.

According to the MBIE, there are 16,000 mechanics working in New Zealand. The majority are highly professional and passionate about their trade. BookMyCar is a genuine growth partner for those mechanics who want to be at the spearhead of innovation in their industry.

BookMyCar is based in Auckland and has a growing virtual network of independent mechanic workshops and mobile mechanics. All repair suppliers who join the network must be experienced full-time mechanics and have a strong online reputation. All work performed through our platform is backed by a 12 month / 10,000km warranty on labour and parts.

Media Release 5 November 2019.