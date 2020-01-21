PR.co.nz

Central Otago Craft Beer Festival 2020



The Craft Beer Festival is a fantastic Waitangi Weekend event for locals and visitors to enjoy. Family friendly, locally supported with a relaxed and welcoming vibe, it has become an established firm favourite in the regions summer calendar and continues to promote Central as a summer destination.

2020’s event has 9 Craft Beer brewers attending, with only 2 from outside the region. We also have cocktails and mocktails, along with 3 wineries completing a range of drinks available. A great selection of local food vendors has been added and 3 amazing live bands will keep people entertained.

As a family event there will be free kids’ entertainment; bouncy castles, face painter and laser tag all within a safe and secure environment.

With a firm emphasis on sustainability, a free beer cup will be issued to all eligible visitors. This beer cup can be kept and re-used either by the visitor, or by us if it is returned for washing and cleaning. As an added incentive, any visitor who presents their 2019 cup will be given a token for a 150ml shot from one of our beer brewers.

Media Release on 21 January 2020

Media Contact
Jason John, COCBF
Email: jason@sortitcomputers.com
Phone: 021 02200553
Website: https://craftbeerfest.co.nz/

 



