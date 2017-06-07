Educating Adventures Welcomes Interns to Queenstown

(PR.co.nz) Educating Adventures welcome their 2017 intake of Ski and Snowboard Instructor interns to Queenstown this week. Through a partnership with NZSki, this locally based business offers a seamless introduction into the snowsports industry which is otherwise very difficult, especially in places like Queenstown where competition is fierce.

Successful applicants go through an early season training program and level 1 qualification then start work in the school holidays. The limited places on this program includes all local requirements such as accommodation, work eligibility and banking, tax etc. Being in Queenstown, interns will not only get to enjoy time in the “Adventure Capital of The World”, the buzzing nightlife and the beautiful New Zealand outdoors but they will also have the opportunity to improve their ski and snowboarding skills on the great terrain.

“Combining a winter season in Queenstown with the opportunity to gain real experience through teaching is a fantastic opportunity for the interns, especially as they do not have to have prior experience or qualifications. As we arrange everything for them and they receive a salary, the town gets reliable workers who give back and feel integrated during their stay.” – Eryn Cutler, Managing Director at Educating Adventures

Educating Adventures, a Deloitte Fast 50 organisation, have been running for over 10 years. Partnering with ski and snowboard resorts worldwide, they provide training and work opportunities for hundreds of instructors every year. With their wealth of knowledge and experience they can prove the best ski and snowboard courses in the world so that participants can get the most from a season (or seasons!) in the snow.

The internship and training provider are looking forward to another successful winter with their newest group of interns who are now in Queenstown for the season.

