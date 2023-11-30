Historic Monte Christo Winery Opens Its Doors in Central Otago and Releases Inaugural Wines

Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand – 30th November 2023

Monte Christo Winery, the birthplace of Central Otago wine, is thrilled to announce its grand opening, inviting wine enthusiasts and history buffs alike to explore the rich heritage of New Zealand winemaking and enjoy a unique guest experience. Located in the heart of Central Otago, Monte Christo Winery promises to be a destination like no other.



The history of Monte Christo Winery dates back to 1864 when French pioneer Jean Désiré Féraud planted grapevines and later produced the first wines in Central Otago, setting the stage for what would become a thriving winemaking region. Féraud’s innovative spirit and vision laid the foundation for irrigation, viticulture, and winemaking in the region.



Today, the Paris family, the current custodians of the property, are committed to producing some of the world’s most distinguished Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines using organic, sustainable, and regenerative farming methods on their 22 hectares of vineyards.



The Paris family is dedicated to raising awareness of Central Otago wines on the world stage, and by restoring the winery building and continuing Féraud’s legacy, they are contributing to the region’s growth and recognition.



The inaugural wine releases include limited-production 2023 Central Otago Rosé, 2023 Central Otago Pinot Gris, 2022 Central Otago Chardonnay, 2022 Central Otago Pinot Noir, 2022 Alexandra Pinot Noir, and 2022 Bannockburn Pinot Noir. There is also a second label, 2022 CENTRAL Pinot Noir.



There’s something for everyone at Monte Christo Winery. The grounds include plenty of outdoor seating, a play area for children, and a pétanque or bocce court. There will be an unveiling of an underground wine cellar later this summer with space for larger group functions, private events, and more.



Open 7 days a week in the summer months from 10am – 6pm, guests at Monte Christo Winery can expect a memorable experience that includes:



CELLAR DOOR



Monte Christo’s cellar door is housed in the original stone winery, meticulously restored in collaboration with Heritage New Zealand. Visitors can indulge in wine tastings, wine education and genuine Southern family hospitality.



EAT



Monte Christo offers a delightful, relaxed culinary experience at “Fritzy,” the food trailer café. Our in-house chef uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create a range of specialty sandwiches, artisanal pizzas, platters, snacks, and barista-made coffee. The outdoor garden provides the perfect setting to relax, enjoy a light snack or lunch, and savour a glass of wine.



STAY



Stay at the historic Monte Christo Winery in Central Otago. Well-appointed guest cottages offer the perfect retreat for couples, friends, and families alike. Cottage amenities include luxury furnishings, fully self-contained kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, and outdoor patios.



For more information and bookings, please visit www.montechristowinery.co.nz or contact +64 3 664 6644.





Media Release on 30 November 2023

