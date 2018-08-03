John Andrew Ford Introduce New Ford Range Raptor

(PR.co.nz) John Andrew Ford has recently introduced the brand new Ford Ranger Raptor, Ford NZ’s first high performance Ute.

Now available to test drive and pre-purchase from the Auckland Ford dealership, the much awaited Raptor is expected to be snapped up by Kiwi consumers, this evident by the fact that almost 50% of the Ford Ranger Raptors entering New Zealand in 2018 have already been pre-purchased.

“Off the bat, we knew there would be a lot of interest around the Raptor”, say John Andrew Ford Dealer Principal, Phil Saunders.

“Only 130 Raptors are due to land on New Zealand shores between September and October and the majority of these already accounted for. We would recommend getting down to John Andrew Ford and booking a test drive if you want to be one of the first to drive and own a Raptor here in NZ”.

Priced from $84,990 + ORC, The Ranger Raptor is packed full of features and technology which are sure to position vehicle as a market leader among high performance off-road vehicles.

As a segment of new vehicle purchases, Utes are proportionally very popular among New Zealanders. A typically active outdoor lifestyle as well as a high number of small – medium sized trade businesses which require such vehicles, means New Zealand is the ideal market for the Raptor.

While the Raptor boasts a plethora of high-spec parts and features, it is a vehicle that really needs to be experienced in person.

“On paper the Raptor is no doubt imposing – but it is a whole different beast in the flesh, something which must be experienced by getting behind the wheel”.

Test drives of the new Ford Ranger Raptor in Auckland can be booked through the John Andrew Ford website.

Media Release on 3 August 2018 by John Andrew Ford

