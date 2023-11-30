Kiwilanders New Zealand

Travel Cars New Zealand proudly announces the launch of Kiwilanders, a cutting-edge private social media and content platform tailored specifically for backpackers and travelers exploring the enchanting landscapes of New Zealand. Kiwilanders is set to redefine the traveler’s experience, offering a secure space while providing invaluable insights into the intricacies of the journey.



Luis Domenech Garcia, CEO of Travel Cars NZ, emphasizes the primary mission of Kiwilanders: to shield backpackers from the prevalent scams that have plagued platforms like Facebook for far too long. Scams related to car purchases and job hunting have unfortunately become daily challenges for unsuspecting travelers. Kiwilanders stands as a beacon of trust, offering a secure environment where authenticity and reliability are paramount.



Protecting Backpackers, Empowering Journeys



Kiwilanders sets itself apart by prioritizing the safety and well-being of travelers. The platform serves as a safeguard against the pitfalls of online scams, fostering a community of trust among those seeking adventure in New Zealand. Luis Domenech notes, “Our new business model is a response to the rising concerns about the safety of backpackers navigating through online platforms.



”Kiwilanders is not just a solution; it’s a commitment to ensuring every traveler’s journey is secure, enjoyable, and memorable.”



Private Informational Content and Expert Advice



Beyond its role as a secure haven, Kiwilanders enriches the traveler’s experience by providing exclusive access to private informational content and general advice. The platform is designed to be an invaluable resource, offering insights into local culture, travel tips, and essential information for those seeking to make New Zealand their temporary home.



A Diverse Team, A Wealth of Knowledge



The Kiwilanders team comprises professionals from various sectors and local New Zealanders passionate about sharing their knowledge and experiences. This diverse collective enriches the platform with a myriad of perspectives, ensuring that travelers receive well-rounded guidance tailored to their unique needs.



Luis Domenech Garcia adds, “We believe in the power of collaboration and diversity. Our team is a fusion of expertise, ranging from travel enthusiasts to local experts, all dedicated to enhancing the traveler’s journey through Kiwilanders.”



Join the Kiwilanders Community Today



Kiwilanders is not just a platform; it’s a community-driven initiative aimed at transforming the way travelers explore New Zealand. For backpackers and wanderers seeking a secure, informative, and enriching experience, Kiwilanders is the ultimate companion.



About Travel Cars New Zealand



Travel Cars New Zealand is a leading name in providing reliable and affordable vehicles for travelers exploring the scenic beauty of New Zealand. With a commitment to enhancing the travel experience, the launch of Kiwilanders marks a significant stride toward creating a safer and more enriching environment for backpackers and travelers alike.





