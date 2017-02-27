(PR.co.nz) Lexus Jumping Spectacular 2017 is now open.

Auckland’s youngest, most anticipated show jumping event has returned with a new naming rights sponsor for 2017, Lexus New Zealand. The event will be held in the picturesque Willow Park polo field overlooking the Manukau Harbour.

Karaka Spectacular has partnered with the luxury car manufacturer to bring spectators the 2017 Lexus Jumping Spectacular, showcasing some of New Zealand’s finest equestrian talent and three days of coveted entertainment.

“We are excited to be partnered with a company that is set apart from other luxury brands through their daring originality; similar to our concept with this private unique show,” says Jaime Campbell, one of Karaka Spectacular’s Show Director.

The show, which made its debut in 2016, spans from April 7-9, promising wine, food, fashion and riding spectacle, including the highly anticipated Lexus Grand Prix day. The show has a unique format of one ring, allowing riders to focus more easily, ring crews to be more efficient and also encourages interaction between riders, sponsors and spectators outside the ring.

Entering a new era of brave designs, exhilarating performances, imaginative technologies and their hallmark takumi craftsmanship, Lexus is changing how customers see the brand.

“Lexus has always been known for the highest levels of quality, reliability and customer care, but now we are seeing imaginative exciting designs. This makes the partnership an ideal fit for the show and its future. We’re thrilled to be a part of the brand’s new and distinctive direction,” says Show Director Travis Morgan.

General Admission is free on the Friday and Saturday, with tickets to Sunday’s general admission now on-sale from EventFinda. For VIP tickets and corporate marquee options, please contact Jaime Campbell via the details below.

Entries for riders will open in late February on Equestrian Entries.

For more information, visit www.karakaspectacular.co.nz

About Lexus Grand Prix Day:

Lexus Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, kicking off the Hinterland Business Team Cup, where sponsors own their own team of a professional and junior/amateur rider in an exciting 1.25m speed event.

This is followed by the Wade Equine Coaches and 0800 Horse Vets Pony Grand Prix.

Lunch time features the Westbury Jockey Challenge, which sees celebrity jockeys team up with a pony rider and test their skills around a jumping course. Each team will be auctioned off and the proceeds with go towards the Rebecca Black Trust for her children, Rebecca a top New Zealand jockey sadly died late last year. The day will conclude with Fashion in the Field and finally the New Zealand Bloodstock Airfreight and Insurance Horse Grand Prix.