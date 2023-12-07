MAD Media – Advertising During the Holidays

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, seizing the right opportunities is paramount. As the holiday season unfolds, businesses are presented with a unique window of opportunity to elevate their campaigns. MAD Media explores the dynamic fusion of advertising and digital billboards, providing insights into why advertising during the next two months is crucial and how to effectively capture attention.

Why Advertise During December and January?

Holiday Shopping Frenzy: The months of December and January mark the peak of holiday shopping. Digital advertising during this period ensures your brand is top-of-mind when purchasing decisions are made.

Increased Traffic: With people spending more time out and about during the holiday season, the advertising landscape, online and outside, becomes a bustling marketplace.

Year-End Sales Boost: For many businesses, the end of the year signifies a final push to meet sales targets. Strategic digital advertising can significantly contribute to achieving and exceeding revenue goals.

Sustain Through January: Extend your campaigns into January to capitalize on post-holiday sales, gift card redemptions, and the ongoing festive spirit. This ensures a prolonged and impactful presence in the minds of consumers.

Capturing Attention Beyond Traditional Channels

Diversify Your Digital Strategy: Don’t solely rely on conventional digital platforms like Google AdWords or newspaper ads. Expand your horizons by integrating digital billboards into your marketing mix. Digital Billboards provide a visual feast, creating a lasting impact on audiences.

Target with Precision: Identifying your target audience is the foundation of a successful campaign. Leverage data analytics to understand the demographics, interests, and behaviours of your audience. Digital billboards can be strategically placed in locations frequented by your target demographic, ensuring maximum exposure.

Embrace Creativity in Design: The design of your digital billboards is critical. Craft visually compelling and holiday-themed advertisements that evoke emotion and resonate with the festive spirit.

Real-Time Engagement: Digital billboards offer the flexibility of real-time content updates. Use this feature to your advantage by incorporating dynamic content, countdowns to special events, or flash sales.

The Perfect Blend: Digital Marketing and Digital Billboards

Incorporating digital billboards into your digital marketing strategy during the holiday season provides a dynamic synergy. The visual impact of billboards complements online campaigns, reinforcing brand presence and fostering a holistic brand experience.

As we approach the festive season, the collaboration of digital marketing and digital billboards emerges as a powerful strategy. Make the most of MAD Media’s digital billboards in New Plymouth, Hamilton, The Base, Whanganui and Taupo.

MAD Media encourages marketers to leverage the visual allure of billboards, targeting specific audiences and creating a memorable holiday brand presence that resonates far beyond the screen. This holiday season, let your digital campaigns shine bright with the brilliance of digital billboards. https://mad.nz/

Media Release 7 December 2023.