MAD Media Launching Digital Billboard in Taupo

Exciting developments on the Horizon for Taupō and MAD Media!

MAD Media is very excited to launch a new digital billboard in Taupō, where they can get your messages up in lights.

While the team has worked effortlessly in Taupo to prepare for the launch, it has become evident that the town has so many incredible things to offer.

The area is preparing itself for a fantastic line-up of events that will leave locals and visitors alike thrilled.

The Boss – Bruce Springsteen Experience – 6th of October

Rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts, rejoice! ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen Experience is coming to town, delivering a high-octane tribute to the iconic Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. With a full nine-piece line-up, this show is known for its electrifying performances and has garnered rave reviews worldwide.

Eclipse – The Music of Pink Floyd in Full Quadraphonic – 7th of October

Music lovers, get ready to celebrate 50 years of Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of The Moon’ with Eclipse. This immersive concert experience features full quadraphonic sound and state-of-the-art lighting, transporting audiences into the world of Pink Floyd like never before.

Equifest Taupō 2023 – 13th – 15th of October

Horse enthusiasts, mark your calendars! This three-day equine festival promises a mix of educational seminars, industry experts, fierce competitions, and spectacular night shows. Plus, there’s plenty of shopping for horse-related products.

Taupo Ultramarathon – 14th – 15th of October

Calling all runners! Experience New Zealand’s most runnable Ultramarathon this October. The event offers various distances suitable for all fitness levels, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Great Lake Taupō.

Laid Out at the Lake 2023 – 28th of October

Car enthusiasts don’t miss ‘Laid Out at the Lake’ in late October. This Minitruck and Lowrider show at the Great Lake Centre promises a visual feast of customized vehicles and a fun day out for the family.

Taupō is gearing up for an eventful season ahead. Whether you’re a lover of music, sports, or culture, these events have something special in store for you. MAD Media’s new digital billboard will ensure you won’t miss out on any of the action! The team at Mad Media are looking forward to serving the Taupō community to the best of their ability

Keep up to date with all the action here:

https://www.lovetaupo.com/en/see-do/events/

Media Release 26 September 2023.