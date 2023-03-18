MATER Beauty – Minimum Effort meets Maximum Results

Like so many of us, Petra Škorić knows a thing or two about running on adrenaline. After spending 15 years entrenched in the fast-paced advertising and IT industries, in 2019 she stepped into her most significant role yet – mother. However, along with a deep love for her son, came a sense of ‘loss’ of her former self and she craved fulfilment outside of parenting.

Then, in December 2021, Petra (pictured left) faced another emotional milestone when her beloved mother Zdenka passed away. In her mother’s final weeks, she gave her daughter some words of wisdom “Start looking after yourself and putting yourself first again”. With those words in mind, Petra became acutely aware of how precious our time on earth is and how she had continually neglected herself since becoming a mother. What followed was a period of deep inner reflection and a vast shifting of her priorities. This fed a passion for creating luxurious, highly efficacious beauty products that maximised results and prioritised her time to balance the demands of motherhood. Whilst doing so she created a legacy for her mother which helped her journey through the grief and loss. To immortalise her mother’s timeless advice, MATER Beauty was born.

Petra describes MATER Beauty as “What you get when you cross an extravagant workaholic, skincare fanatic, a newborn baby, and a loss of a parent”. MATER Beauty is for all time challenged women that have come to the realisation that they need to start putting themselves first. The carefully curated collection of skin and hair (more on hair later) products was inspired by Petra’s desire to encourage mothers to take time to nurture themselves and remember they are as worthy of their loving care as their families.

Founder Petra explains “I have put my heart and soul into MATER Beauty. As a skincare fanatic, MATER Beauty uses premium, scientifically proven ingredients, and what I have left out matters too, so there are no artificial colours, fragrances, or cheap ingredients to ‘pad out’ the formulations. In addition, all MATER Beauty products have been tested over many months (on people, not animals of course) to ensure optimal results without irritation”.

MATER Beauty ticks all the boxes. The bespoke formulations offer the perfect balance of botanicals and actives – proven potent and highly effective while nurturing and soothing all skin types. Petra has chosen to launch with two face serums which are designed to work synergistically together as an entire post-cleansing routine. They’re loaded with actives and can be used both morning and night. To pack the most goodness into them, one is water based and the other oil based as healthy skin needs both water and oil to look and feel its best.

The plant-derived scents in MATER Beauty products are subtle yet elegant, encouraging a moment to pause and take a calming breath. At the same time, silken blends of premium ingredients deliver the perfect amount of hydration – for plump, glowing, yet never greasy skin.

A carefully curated collection of four face and hair products:

I WOKE UP LIKE THIS Beyond-hydration Perfecting Serum

A refreshing, hydrating power boost for skin, loaded with botanicals, vitamins and actives, yet oh-so-gentle. I WOKE UP LIKE THIS instantly hydrates and softens dehydrated skin, while working to brighten, plump and smooth your complexion over time.

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE Supercharged Glow Drops

A natural, gentler and safer retinol alternative for youthful skin, crafted from 100% natural plant-derived ingredients.

T.L.C. Nourishing Shampoo Bar + GOOD HAIR DAYS Supercharged Conditioner Bar

Salon quality shampoo, formulated to lavish tender loving care on dry, damaged or coloured hair.

Media Release 18 March 2023