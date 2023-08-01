Meet Dr. Dermacare, the Derma Roller Brand with Psychodermatology at its Core

Dr. Dermacare has today announced its official re-launch. Beauty lovers in New Zealand can now shop the new and improved line of derma rollers and more at the Dr. Dermacare website.



The upgraded line of derma rollers at Dr. Dermacare features surgical grade stainless steel needles, available in both .3mm and .5mm options, to ensure optimal skin penetration and better results. They are safe and gentle, featuring an elegant, ergonomic design for a spa-like experience at home. Dr. Dermacare derma rollers have been shown to reduce wrinkles, soften fine lines, improve skin texture, reduce scarring, and support collagen and elastin repair.



Dr. Dermacare was created by Emma Johnson, who holds a master’s degree in psychology and a certification in Reiki. Her focus is on psychodermatology, and through her company, Johnson helps people love their skin, feel happier, and get a confidence boost every time they practice their daily skincare routine.



Numerous studies have linked anxiety and depression with skin concerns. Scientific data shows that stress leads to higher levels of cortisol, which in turn leads to acne breakouts and a potentially advanced aging process. These are just a few examples of psychodermatology, which is the study of the link between emotional well-being and overall skin condition. This emerging science is at the core of Dr. Dermacare’s practices and products.



Johnson’s personal experience in psychodermatology began 20 years ago, when she suffered from acne and felt self-conscious about her skin. Not only did she find herself combating physical blemishes, but Johnson also struggled with the emotional aspect of her skin concerns. Johnson set out on a mission to nourish her skin and uplift her mindset towards her skin, which led her to the creation of Dr. Dermacare. Now, she helps people enjoy the effects that a healthy skincare routine can have on one’s mental health.



“You can’t completely treat the skin without focusing on the psychological side, as well. Science clearly shows a strong connection between psychology, stress, and physiology. Dr. Dermacare is here to help reduce the impacts of stress on the skin by giving people a healthy, gentle skincare routine that involves some of the best skincare products on the market today,” said Johnson.



Dr. Dermacare gives its customers the derma rollers they need to create a healthy daily skincare routine, enjoy healthy and glowing skin, and boost their mindset. The company also offers complementary skincare products for daily use including: Be Happy, a hyaluronic acid and prebiotic serum; Be Sassy, an ultrafine 100% vitamin C powder; and Be Vibrant, a 25% vitamin C and kakadu plum serum. Derma rollers for hair growth are also available.



The Dr. Dermacare lineup also includes self-care daily ritual packages, which include a derma roller, professional derma roller sanitizer spray, and skincare product. Free shipping is available on qualifying orders, with flexible payment options available upon checkout. Dr. Dermacare goes beyond the sale to offer a stress-free skincare guarantee that offers $50 towards self-care if a shopper isn’t satisfied with the results of their derma roller.



Shoppers can take the Perfect Match Quiz to find out which derma roller is perfect for them, and anyone who wants to learn more about psychodermatology can do so through the site’s Skincare School. Wholesale opportunities are available. More information is available now at https://www.dermaroller.co.nz



ABOUT DR. DERMACARE



Dr. Dermacare promotes healthy daily skincare routines with professional-grade derma rollers, beauty products, and self-care packages.

