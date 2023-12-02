Mr Bear New Zealand Contestants Sought for 2024

Bear New Zealand, a prominent organization within the New Zealand LGBTQ+ community, is thrilled to announce the search for contestants for the highly anticipated Mr Bear New Zealand 2024 competition. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 9:00 PM at Phoenix Cabaret, Karangahape Road, Auckland.

Mr Bear New Zealand is not just a competition; it’s also a celebration of Brawn, Energy, Attitude, and Respect – the essential qualities that define the bear community’s vibrant spirit. Contestants are invited to showcase these qualities as they compete for the prestigious title. The event promises to be a night filled with charisma, talent, and the distinctive attributes that make the bear community so special.

The competition is a highlight of Bear New Zealand Week, a week-long extravaganza taking place from February 1-6, 2024, featuring a total of 12 exciting events throughout Auckland. Bear New Zealand Week aims to bring together the bear community, their friends and its allies in a series of entertaining and inclusive events, embracing the individuality and diversity within our community.

Event Details:

– Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

– Time: 9:00 PM

– Venue: Phoenix Cabaret, Auckland

Bear New Zealand invites individuals with the Brawn, Energy, Attitude, and Respect to step forward and participate in Mr Bear New Zealand 2024, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the bear community. For more information on how to become a contestant or to purchase tickets for the event, please visit www.bearnewzealand.co.nz/week/ or contact tickets@bearnewzealand.co.nz.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event that not only showcases the diversity of the bear community but also celebrates the essential qualities that spell out BEAR.

Media Release 2 December 2023.