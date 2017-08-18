Discover the world with the New Zealand Film Awards

(PR.co.nz) Every year, the New Zealand Film Awards Festival receives a high volume of applications for participation, and 2017 is no exception. The jury reviews hundreds of films in order to to select the best to show to the world. The main goal of the New Zealand Film Awards is to support local and international independent filmmakers and to showcase new talents. The fourth annual New Zealand Film Awards will introduce viewers to fascinating and original stories and experimental films that will give viewers a look into the ever-changing world of human interactions. The event will be attended by creative, extraordinary people, who will bring their diverse opinions and their own unconventional views. The New Zealand Film Awards is a great way to start a promising career for many filmmakers, writers, producers and filmmakers.It is guaranteed that the New Zealand Film Awards will broaden horizons.

September 7, 2017 at Rialto Cinemas Newmarket 167 – 169 Broadway, Newmarket NZ.

One of the best locations in the world was chosen for the New Zealand Film Awards. After all, New Zealand is famous for its plush nature – geysers, mountains, lakes, forests, glaciers and beaches. In addition to the beautiful unique nature of the country there is another very significant plus – the deserved title of the motherland of extreme and active tourism. There is plenty of adrenaline-fuelled local entertainment on offer: bungee jumping, skydiving and gliding, rap jumping and air surfing, and much more. There is also whale watching, mighty fjords and glaciers, or visitors can just spend their time walking around bustling Auckland.