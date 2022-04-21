Retreat Caravans Launches in New Zealand

Australia’s premier caravan manufacturer is bringing its innovation and love for the outdoors to the land of the long white cloud.

After 16 years of conquering the Australian outdoors, Retreat Caravans has set its sights on New Zealand. Australia’s favourite caravan manufacturer will be making a big debut with the Retreat Aotea, a stylish caravan specially created to suit the New Zealand outdoors.



The Retreat Aotea is a classy caravan with a rich interior that is made with only top-quality materials. In addition to the generous storage space and cleverly designed layouts, there is sense of elegance in the Retreat Flatstick Furniture, premium tap wares and an amazing colour range. The interior is also packed with essentials such as air conditioner, microwave oven, mini grill, as well as TV provisions like an external TV point, 24” TV arm, and antenna. Needless to say, everything outfitted in the caravan has been handpicked to ensure its occupants are fully comfortable on their travels.

The Retreat Aotea comes complete with a Retreat Caravans Industry Leading RXP Wall Construction that effectively regulates temperature. This means that the cabin will stay warm in winter and cool in summer. The RXP Wall Construction technology also ensures that the roof and walls of the cabin are free of rot. The Retreat Aotea is built with safety and reliability in mind and is sure to last for many years to come.



Retreat Caravans is a family-owned and operated business that specialises in building sturdy, comfortable and safe caravans. The company started 16 years ago with the goal of helping lovers of the outdoors realise their dreams in comfort. Since then, it has gone on to sell over 5,000 caravans and this number is still growing by the day.



Retreat Caravans is serious about its commitment to build and design reliable caravans of the highest quality. Every caravan that comes out of its factory undergoes rigorous testing and inspection before it is sold to the public. They also place emphasis on innovation and design that allows them to offer a flexible lifestyle experience unique to each and every customer. Furthermore, Retreat Caravans welcome suggestions and feedback from customers that can help them improve the convenience of their caravans including their value, lifespan and functionality.

Customer care is given the utmost attention at Retreat Caravans. Through its Complete Caravan Care department, all their customer’s concerns whether it is a general enquiry, warranty or a repair is addressed. This department also provides customers with long-term care of their caravans. Check out the full list of specs here.



In addition, Retreat Caravans is passionate about giving back to the community. They have helped its community raise money for charities through the rallies that they hold around the country. These rallies are typically attended by tens of thousands of people every year who are looking to make new friends and share their travelling experiences.

The pride in their innovations, creations and loyal following is what puts Retreat Caravans heads and shoulders above the rest when it comes to caravan-manufacturing in Australia.



Retreat Caravans has partnered with Inside Out RV in New Zealand as they too are inspired by a love of adventure and are also a family run business. Inside Out RV can help make your New Zealand adventures the best they can be with the new Retreat Aotea.

Media Release 21 April 2022