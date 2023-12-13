South Taranaki, NZ’s Untouched Destination

We’re David & Maria and together we renovated and we run the extraordinarily luxurious and magnificent Old Eltham Post Office. It was built in 1905 and when we bought it in late 2019 it was in a pretty distressed state.

We worked for almost two years to bring it to it’s current 100 sq metre magnificence. We only have one suite and we believe it’s as good as it’s ever going to be. We continue to work on the gardens and enjoy the beauty of Taranaki which for the most part is truly off the Tourist map.

We believe that the friendliness of the people of Taranaki is that they don’t all deal with tourists. If you’re up walking on the mountain you can pick them. They’re strong, healthy, smiling and engaging. They like a chat but are happy by themselves too. We get up there ourselves as often as possible.

One of our absolute favourite walks is up to Wilkies Pools. It’s only a couple of kilometres round trip but you pass through some of the most exquisite sub-alpine rainforest in the world. This means the mature tress have been miniaturised by the altitude and cold and the visual effect is simply stunning.

The pools were formed 20,000 years and have been smoothed by sand and gravel and the water is crystal clear and cold 7.8c on the day David jumped in here. “Yes it’s cold but totally refreshing and bearable, I’m definitely in every trip up there from now on.

They were discovered by a couple of farming brothers in the late 19th century and the most important thing is they now look absolutely as they were on that day. Over a hundred years of tourism has not diminished their pristine beauty one iota. In this day and age that is something really astonishing.

Sth Taranaki is rich in Maori history with some of the most impressive Pa sites in the country. The fighting was intense and treacherous both Pre European and post settlement with one of the worst stains of European settlement committed at Parihaka on 5th November 1881 when the peaceful settlement was overrun and sacked by European troops. Many New Zealanders are still ignorant of that history.

One of the best places in Taranaki to get an idea of the unique history of the area is at The Tawhiti Museum just outside Hawera. Owned and run by the talented and driven Nigel Ogle it is an absolute must on any visit to Sth Taranaki.

From detailed dioramas to actual items of history rescued over 40 years this is a place where Maria and David spent 4 hrs one Sunday and only saw half of it.

Then there is Rotokare reserve a 230 Ha pest free sanctuary of Native bush 12 km east of Eltham. The reserve was created in the 1870’s and since 2008 it has been predator free with Kiwi, Saddlebacks, Stichbirds and Pateke in abundance.

There is an easy 4 km walk around the lake which will take 1.5-2.0 hrs and a more demanding 6 km ridge walk which will take 3-5 hrs.

We’ve done them both though these days we prefer the lake side walk.

Entry to Rotokare is free and cats and dogs are forbidden.

We also always try to get guests to visit New Plymouth. Many are surprised by the style and panache of the 90,000 strong city. It supports a large arts community fostered initially by the generosity of Monica Brewster whose gift initiated the Govett-Brewster Gallery which was transformed into the glorious Len Lye Centre in 2015.

The thing about New Plymouth is that it is such an easy town to visit.The driving is easy and so is parking. Usually you can simply drive into Devon st and park in the main st. We visit New Plymouth twice a month and it’s always an absolute joy.

The other most beautiful sanctuary in New Plymouth is the much loved for but little visited Te Henui Cemetery. Cared for by a dedicated team of voluntary local gardeners it is quite literally the most sublime, beautiful and peaceful place to spend an hour or two especially in spring. If you like gardens you can visit many places in New Plymouth or you could just go straight to Te Henui Cemetery.

Media Release 13 December 2023.