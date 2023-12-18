The Dobros Announce Debut EP Launch in Early 2024

The Dobros, a renowned Auckland band, are thrilled to announce their debut EP, scheduled for release in early 2024. Currently in the recording phase, this project marks a significant step for the siblings, who have been producing music together for over a decade.



The debut EP, comprising five tracks, promises to showcase The Dobros’ signature rock/folk/acoustic fusion style. With a diverse array of instruments at their disposal, including guitars, banjos, piano accordions, and more, the duo aims deliver a sound that transcends the conventional boundaries of a two-piece band.



“We always try and create a much fuller sound than you would expect from a two-piece”, says Dobros front man, Adam Jay.



“In our live performance, we utilise multiple instruments simultaneously with the use of looping and foot pedals. We have tried to replicate this in the EP and we are excited to start performing these tracks live!”



This debut EP represents not just a new chapter for The Dobros but also an opportunity for listeners to experience the duo’s musical evolution. Their ability to reinvent popular songs with a unique twist has already garnered them a dedicated following online.



Further details on the EP, including the track list and specific release date, will be announced soon. For more information about The Dobros and updates on their music, visit www.dobros.co.nz.

Media Release on 18 Dec 2023

