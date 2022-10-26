Wise Move quickly becoming one of New Zealand’s favourite Startups

New Zealand startup Wise Move has been on a mission to revolutionise the local moving industry – and they’re succeeding. The transport and logistics sector is one of the toughest to crack, but the innovative online platform has managed to make moving a breeze for thousands of Kiwis.



Since launching in 2017, Wise Move has processed over 150,000 successful delivery requests and more than 600,000 quotes have been submitted, making it one of the most active new online platforms in New Zealand for both clients and service providers.





People are loving the intuitive interface that effortlessly connects users to local movers- creating fairer pricing, transparency, and new opportunities for local independent carriers to thrive in a highly competitive market. What’s more, people have used Wise Move for everything from moving pets to moving boats and pianos – not just the usual furniture and household items.



To date, more than 500 movers have already gone through the extensive vetting process to join the Wise Move network of carriers, and over 100,000 users have registered to use the platform.



The Wise Move platform is designed to make it easy for clients to get quotes from multiple local moving companies, compare prices and reviews, and book their move all in one place – meaning more people than ever before are getting their moving quotes online, even those who would have once opted for a DIY move.



The result has been a more efficient, cost-effective and customer-friendly moving experience that is disrupting the status quo in New Zealand, creating new jobs and helping people get the best possible deal.



Prices have on average been up to 35% cheaper than traditional quotes, some even as much as 75%. This is because movers have been incentivised to offer better quotes by optimising routes or by filling backloads or offering shared loads.



This means that businesses have actually made more money than they traditionally would have. And, at the same time this new way of doing business is making trips more efficient and eco-friendly. It’s no wonder Wise Move is one of New Zealand’s most popular online startups at the moment.



“Wise Move saved my business. I have more clients, better exposure and I can easily optimise my routes to include backload deliveries and shared loads. At this stage, I can’t imagine working without them” – Wise Move Approved Mover.



After registering and being approved to submit quotes on Wise Move, movers immediately benefit from increased exposure and a steady stream of new clients. Carriers, no matter how big or small, benefit from the dedicated marketing and increased online presence – something many New Zealand movers never had.



In some ways, Wise Move has become the new word-of-mouth recommendation for moving companies. Every time someone leaves a review, you know it’s from a completed delivery. Those are real experiences and there is no way to fake them.



That’s also why the startup has gained a reputation as a trusted online platform in the moving industry. It has already been featured in many of the major publications such as The New Zealand Herald, Stuff.co.nz, and NewsHub.



While Wise Move was founded with the goal of making moving easier and more affordable for everyone, their achievements are a testament that the right solutions will benefit everyone.



“It’s been an incredible year for Wise Move. We’re thrilled to have helped so many people move, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and improve our service in the years to come.” – CEO and Founder Gedi.



True to being a startup, Wise Move has made it its mission to not only solve the issues in the moving industry but also to do its part in saving the environment. As part of the 1% For The Planet initiative, Wise Move donates a portion of their annual sales directly to local grassroots environmental nonprofits.



Wise Move has quickly made a name for itself as the go-to platform for finding quality, affordable moving services. With strong year-on-year growth and adoption, it has an open road ahead of it.

Media Release on 26 October 2022

