Discover the Stunning Abel Tasman Track with Natural Encounters Walks

Natural Encounters Walks, New Zealand’s specialist walking tour company, has launched a new website dedicated to independent walking experiences on the spectacular Abel Tasman Track. For 16 years, Natural Encounters Walks has been crafting memorable multi-day hiking adventures on New Zealand’s Queen Charlotte Track. Now, the company is bringing its expertise and passion for sharing New Zealand’s great walks to the Abel Tasman National Park.

“The Abel Tasman Track is one of New Zealand’s Great Walks for good reason,” said Greg, Director of Natural Encounters Walks. “With its golden beaches, native forests, and granite cliffs plunging into the turquoise waters of the Tasman Sea, the Abel Tasman Coast Track is a hiker’s paradise. Having spent many years guiding guests and exploring the area I am really looking forward to making dreams turn into reality.”

Natural Encounters Walks can organize a range of guided and self-guided walking options along the Abel Tasman Track, including:

– 4 Day Guided Walk – A fully guided experience with accommodation and most meals included. Hike from Marahau to Anchorage and onto Totaranui with a local Kiwi guide.

– 3 to 4 Day Independent Walks – Walk from Marahau to Anchorage with pre-booked accommodation and water transfers. Enjoy the flexibility of walking at your own pace while we handle the logistics.

– Kayak & Walk Combo – For a unique perspective, kayak the first section from Kaiteriteri to Anchorage, then join a guided walk from Anchorage to Marahau.

– Custom Walks – Have a particular section of track or specific experience in mind? Natural Encounters Walks will customize a walk to suit your needs and timeframe.

In addition to spectacular scenery, the Abel Tasman Coast Track is home to native wildlife like the rare kakariki, weka, and fur seals. Accommodation options include secluded lodges, eco-friendly cabins and scenic campsites along the track.

To book your walking experience on New Zealand’s Abel Tasman Track, visit www.abeltasmantrack.co.nz or call +64212688879. Natural Encounters Walks looks forward to sharing the magic of the Abel Tasman with you.

Media Release on 11 June 2024

