Back to school! Webinar series assisting teachers, school leaders and students returning to classroom learning

Online learning tech providers Education Perfect (EP) https://epforlearning.com/ and education insights firm, Pivot Professional Learning https://www.pivotpl.com/, are proud to present a series of webinars as part of an effort to help guide our educators through the coming transition back to the classroom.



These interactive sessions will feature discussions about strategies for school leaders and teachers to take back to their classrooms. Each session will include useful tips from leading experts in engagement through content, supporting wellbeing, collecting feedback, and peer collaboration.



Educators who attend these sessions will take with them practical measures to bring into the classroom environment to help students flourish.



Amanda Bickerstaff, Pivot PL CEO highlights the urgency of the Education Redefined webinar series, “it is more important now than ever that we provide our educators with strategies that matter to ease their transition back into the classroom.”



“Based on the results of our State of Education research, wellbeing, and meeting student instructional needs should be at the forefront of the conversation. So in this series, we are bringing together experts across the region to provide real guidance for school leaders and teachers in this time of transition.



CEO of EP, Alex Burke said that it was important the nation’s teachers were as well equipped as possible after such an unprecedented and sudden interruption to their classroom schedules.



“We all value teachers and the vitally important work they do,” he said.



“Education is one of the pillars of our community, and we know that the webinars will provide teachers with assistance and guidance when heading back into the classroom, or as they continue their vital work with students through online learning.”



To register, click on the session titles below.



Student Wellbeing (https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2349678&sessionid=1&key=484D4C114579256A2084D762EC18480C®Tag=&sourcepage=register)



Wednesday 20th May, 6:30pm AEST

Student wellbeing is a top concern of educators. Hear from wellbeing experts about how to best support students as they move back into the classroom. Joined by special guest Helen Prior and Simon Mann, Education Consultant.



Teacher Wellbeing – https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fhs-sites.com%2F&eventid=2349799&sessionid=1&key=F5BD3F5F90882C8EB610AD2CBA65CE1A®Tag=&sourcepage=register



Thursday 21st May, 6:30pm AEST

We need to come together and support our educators. Our experts come together to discuss self and team care. Joined by special guest Dr. Pete Stebbins, Leadership & Team Development expert with over 20 years’ experience, helping 1657 education leaders across the last 4 years.



Online Pedagogies – https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2355410&sessionid=1&key=8CD747FB50529B3E0E370DCFF0529D1D®Tag=&sourcepage=register



Wednesday 27th May, 6:30pm AEST

Digital technologies have the potential to reshape the learning process, but only if teachers are supported to truly understand how they can fit into effective pedagogy. Explore how to meaningfully harness technology to improve student outcomes, by looking at differentiation, flipping the classroom, and blended learning.



Student Feedback – https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2355413&sessionid=1&key=0787D37103A518E510D6A417B5CAAFB4®Tag=&sourcepage=register



Wednesday 3rd June, 6:30pm AEST

Research shows that we need to prioritise student feedback. Interactive and instant feedback and monitoring during class learning and teaching are missing online. Discover practical ways educators can gather student feedback to inform the next steps and their professional development.



The Student Voice – https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2355419&sessionid=1&key=035002EC8288075AA7E4C39B786F694E®Tag=&sourcepage=register



Wednesday 10th June, 6:30pm AEST

We need to listen to what students are telling us. Through this student-led session, we are giving students the opportunity to contribute to the conversation on the transforming nature of education. What do they need? What works for them? And what doesn’t?



