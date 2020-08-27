Calling for ‘voice of students’ on the future of education through student writing

The five best pieces submitted to the competition will be published on TBS Next Gen, which will give the student authors the chance to have their voices heard by a readership of over 50,000 people.



The author of the winning article will also be offered a monthly feature over a six-month period on TBS Next Gen, with mentorship from TBS staff writers.



TBS Next Gen is a portal on The Big Smoke where student voices are heard, offering a platform to write non-fiction articles and voice their opinions on matters which are shaping the nation.



Entrants will be asked to choose one of the following themes for their article:



The role of technology in education

The future of education, or

The experience of learning during COVID-19

EP’s CEO Alex Burke said he was delighted to support the competition, and was encouraged that there are such platforms as TBS Next Gen to encourage and promote the voices of the young and emerging generation of young and emerging writers.



“With a media marketplace saturated by the same voices from the same backgrounds, it’s wonderful to see that there is a medium for young and emerging writers to share their talents,” he said.



“Platforms like TBS Next Gen are a vital part of a diverse landscape, and provide advice and guidance for emerging writers in a unique way that few other media outlets are capable of, or willing to provide.



“EP is taking the next steps towards the future of education, and we’re proud to be in partnership with a like-minded organisation looking to do the same with opinion, news and written expression.”



CEO of The Big Smoke Alex Tselios said she was thrilled to be partnering with innovators like EP.



“The Big Smoke has always prided itself on showcasing critical thinkers and looking outside the norm to source the wide talent pool from which we draw our writers,” she said.



“EP is widely regarded in industry as a game changer, and critically, in the education and tech field, so it’s a natural fit that we should partner on this competition to find, and champion the voices of the future.”



The competition is open to all students around the world and is part of EP’s Student Spotlight September, putting student wellbeing front and centre through a range of initiatives and resources, helping build efficacy and resilience in students in one of the toughest years of their schooling.



Submissions open on 20 August, and close on 15 September, with the winner announced after student voting on the 30th of September.



About EP:



Education Perfect (EP) is a leading digital platform, enabling transformative online teaching and learning experiences to power the 21st century classroom. EP supports the engagement of students in online learning, provides effective assessment during the learning online process, and enables the collection and analysis of student feedback. With offices in Australia, NZ, and Singapore, and over 1.2 million students through over 4,000 schools, in 80+ countries globally, EP’s integrated smart technology enhances teaching and learning through curriculum-based content delivery and a ‘learner centred’ approach, improving learning outcomes and creating lifelong learners – for School, at Home, and at Work.



About TBS Next Gen:



