Casa Construction Spins Gold

(PR.co.nz) Family owned and operated Christchurch design and build company, Casa Construction, have once again taken home gold in the 2017 Master Builder House of the Year Awards.

Like many Canterbury construction companies, Casa Construction rode the wave of earthquake repairs and rebuilds. It was through this process that the team saw a real need to develop expertise in remediating land and finding a way to bring life back to the damaged city.

Last year the team were given national recognition with a gold Master Builder Award in the Builder Own Home category –a striking home built in central Christchurch on remediated land.

This year they took home gold again in the GIB show home category for their much publicised St Albans show home. Much like their own home, the show home was again built on remediated land, in central Christchurch as a way of showcasing how thoughtful design and beautiful craftsmanship could help revive the inner city suburbs.

Of the win, and the build, Managing Director Jeff Root says “ we’re so thrilled to have been recognised for our workmanship. It’s a real testament to our approach to do things right, for the right reasons. We have great people in our team and their skill at bringing our vision to life is the reason we’ve won gold again. They build beautifully, they work together and, again, as the client on this build, we couldn’t be happier with how they interact and communicate to get the job done.”

Media Release 3 August 2017.