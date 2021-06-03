Chris Randle Joins Event Tech Startup

Leading event delivery platform Blerter is pleased to welcome Chris Randle to the growing Auckland based team as Head of Event Success. Chris joins with a wealth of experience from his time in the endurance sports industry as former Regional Director at The IRONMAN Group, the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world.

As Head of Event Success, Chris will work closely with customers and partners, leveraging his invaluable knowledge from almost a decade of delivering some of the world’s most renowned races. Well respected within the industry, and an expert in delivering memorable event experiences using best practice operational standards, his hands-on approach will help event organisers to utilise Blerter to manage risk more effectively, improve operational efficiency and create more engaging experiences for their crew.

“We are particularly excited to announce the appointment of Chris Randle as Head of Event Success. Having used Blerter previously, he will help to fast track growth in our key European and North American markets as the pandemic subsides and events return in earnest across the world,” explains Blerter Founder and CEO, Richard Gill. “The timing of his arrival couldn’t be better after a challenging 2020.”

Having used Blerter previously at IRONMAN events, Chris could see the opportunity and need for digital transformation in the delivery of events and will bring deep operational expertise in triathlon to complement the existing team.

“I first met the Blerter team in 2017 and became a fan of the vision immediately. The power of the platform has created an exciting opportunity for events to make a significant digital shift and lasting change. I look forward to building our global partnerships and capability to accelerate the success of events through their digital revolution” says Blerter’s Head of Event Success, Chris Randle.

For more information on how Blerter is helping event organisers deliver safer, smarter events, visit our website (https://www.blerter.com).

Media Release 3 June 2021.