ContinenceCare Offers High-Quality Range Of Bariatric Incontinence Products

The number one online incontinence product specialist in New Zealand, ContinenceCare, is pleased to announce they stock the Tranquility™ brand of bariatric incontinence products. These products are available in sizes from 2XL to 4XL, which means more people’s incontinence needs are catered for through the online specialist than ever before.



According to ContinenceCare spokesperson Sandy Daniels, the Tranquility™ range fills a gap in the market for quality, absorbent bariatric products. Tranquility™ Bariatric Pull-Up Underwear, Bariatric Briefs, Hi-Rise Bariatric Briefs, and AIR-Plus Bariatric Briefs have all been added to ContinenceCare’s already expansive incontinence product range, which is available for purchasing online.



“We are so pleased to be able to stock the Tranquility™ range of bariatric incontinence products. The wide range of styles and sizes, not to mention their comfort and high absorbency, make them a very popular option with many New Zealanders.”



In the pull-up style, customers can purchase Tranquility™ Breathable Pull-Up Briefs in 2XL size suitable for waist sizes upto 203cm. They are fully elasticated, anatomically shaped, and come with a comfortable full-rise waist panel. Tear-away side seams also allow for easier removal.





In the All-in-One Adult Diaper range from Tranquilty™, buyers can choose from 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL all with high absorbency.



“We know our customers will love the convenience and comfort of our Tranquility™ range. They’re highly absorbent and breathable to enhance skin integrity while also being stretchy and suitable for women, men, youth, and adults.”



If you would like to know more about ContinenceCare, the products for sale, or order a free incontinence product sample, visit www.continencecare.co.nz, phone 0800 72 38 72, or email info@continencecare.co.nz.



About ContinenceCare



ContinenceCare is specialised in prompt and discreet home delivery/supply of quality incontinence products. Their background as registered nurses working with continence and care-related issues make them knowledgeable, empathetic, and experienced. They are 100% New Zealand-owned and the number one online incontinence product specialist in New Zealand.



ContinenceCare stocks the quality brands; Advance®, Tranquility™, and Swimmates™ and pride themselves on delivering incontinence products promptly and discreetly throughout New Zealand.



Media Release – May 2021

Media Contact

Customer service, Continence Care

Email: info@continencecare.co.nz

Phone: 0800 72 38 72

Website: https://www.continencecare.co.nz/