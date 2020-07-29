Dashper Drive Offers Generous Sections Close to Warkworth

A new boutique subdivision near Warkworth has recently come on market. Dashper Drive is a 7-lot subdivision located on Goatley Road and is targeted toward those seeking a more relaxed, peaceful environment to build their dream home.



Set among native bush, each generously sized section features an expansive outlook far from any traffic or noise. But the development does not sacrifice tranquillity for convenience and is just a seven-minute drive from Warkworth and a fifty-minute drive from Auckland central.



“With Dashper Drive, you really do get the best of both worlds”, says developer, Mark Dashper. “These sections offer a relaxed, rural lifestyle and a very manageable commute to Auckland city”.



Also nearby is the Matakana. A once-sleepy rural village whose farmers market has become a popular weekend destination for out-of-towners. With fresh local produce, locally made wine and artisan treats, Matakana is the ideal neighbour!



Dashper Drive currently has one lot (lot 5) available and two more lots ready soon. Lot 5 is considered to be one of the best sections for sale in the Warkworth subdivision.



“Lot 5 is the most elevated section available at Dashper Drive”, explains Dashper. “The section is approximately 50% pasture and 50% pristine protected native bush. The land is ready to build with a driveway right to the gate and all power and communication sited and ready to go!”



The convenient location of the Dashper Drive subdivision will further improve with the completion of the first section of the Puhoi – Welsford motorway extension. Earmarked for late 2021 the extension will reduce travel time to Auckland by five minutes and make for a much smoother journey to the city.



To learn more about Dashper Drive, visit their website. Here you can view their detailed information packs and register you interest for the final three sections.

