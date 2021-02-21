PR.co.nz

Dunedin Tree Care company open for business


Dunedin Tree Services is a tree care business serving the wider Dunedin area in New Zealand. Their services include: Emergency Tree Service, Tree removal, tree trimming & pruning, stump grinding, mulching and chipping.

About Dunedin Tree Services

With skilled arborists on call 24/7 call 03-568-8227 for all your tree care needs or visit our Dunedin Tree Services website for more details.

Media Contact
Dunedin Tree Services
Email: info@dunedintreeservices.co.nz
Phone: 03-568-8227
Website: www.dunedintreeservices.co.nz

 

    

