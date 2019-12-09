Eve Health Announces Charity Initiative for Sands New Zealand

‘Tis the season for giving back and paying it forward; in the spirit of the holiday season, Auckland-based Eve Health Co has announced plans to donate $10 from the sale of every Hormone and Stress & Adrenal Test for the month of December to Sands New Zealand.



“A big reason why Eve exists is to support people with their health, wellness and happiness.” said Eve Health’s General Manager Beatrice Thorne. “Providing people with testing and personalised education around their bodies is obviously our day to day way of doing this, but we are also passionate about supporting aligned charities with their work in this space.”



Sands New Zealand is a voluntary, parent-run, non-profit organisation designed to support parents and families who have experienced the death of a baby at any stage during pregnancy, as a baby or infant. Every year in New Zealand, over 700 babies die between 20 weeks gestation and 12 months of age. In excess of 10,000 die as a result of an early loss prior to 20 weeks gestation.



“When we were discussing a cause that we’d like to support, Sands New Zealand was top of mind for the work they so selflessly do. Sands offers the space for families to share their experiences, talk, listen, promote awareness and help with support for those dealing with the death of a baby. We know that the Christmas period will be particularly hard for families who were expecting to have a little one with them for the first time, and we want to help.”



The Sands fundraising initiative led by Eve Health begins on December 4th and goes until December 31st 2019 on their website www.evehealth.com.





Launched in February 2019, Eve Health gave rise out of a genuine need of women and men across New Zealand. Their at-home Hormone Balance Test and Stress & Adrenal Test have made waves in the New Zealand health and wellness industry. Eve Health’s mission is simple: they’re putting your health back into your hands.

