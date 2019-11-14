Eve Health is coming to Tauranga

(PR.co.nz) Mark your calendars, Tauranga, because Auckland’s Eve Health is headed your way! The Eve team is bringing their empowering Modern Women’s Wellness event, ‘What I Wish I Knew…” to Tauranga on Wednesday November 20th from 7 – 9 PM. The event, part of a series around self-care and women’s health, will be held at The General, 19b Pacific Avenue.



“This event – What I Wish I Knew – is a chance for our attendees to join this special and intimate conversation with our panelists,” shared Beatrice Thorne, General Manager of Eve Health. “We’ve selected inspiring women, who are doing great things, to share their real and raw stories around their own health and wellbeing journeys.”



At this event, the panelists plan to cover topics around how their hormones and health have impacted or shaped their journeys, both professionally and personally, we’ll hear about how these leaders hit rock bottom and how they bounced back, and all attendees will learn coping strategies from this group as well as tips and tricks to implement so you can live with your best health and happiness.



“In this Instagram age where perfection is the unattainable goal that many modern women are pressured to ‘aspire’ to, there is a distinct lack of real and vulnerable conversations about the challenges we women face,” said Beatrice. “We’ll be talking about challenges around health, hormones, business, life and so much more with an amazing panel of women, including some Tauranga locals.”



Those who attended Eve Health’s “What I Wish I Knew” event in Auckland earlier this year had glowing reviews for the evening, saying that they “thoroughly enjoyed attending the Modern Women’s Wellness event! It was a breath of fresh air. Conversations held around topics that are often hidden or avoided when it comes to speaking about them in public, but it was great to hear experts thoughts and experiences out in the open!”



Panelists for the Tauranga event include Eve Health’s Beatrice Thorne, Lisa Grey – Clinical Manager of Be Pure & Eve Health, Olivia Owens – Yoga Teacher, Personal Trainer & Health Coach, Grace Mortimer – Holistic Nutritionist, and Rachelle Duffy of Little Big Events and Our Place who will the emcee for the evening.



Tickets are available now on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/modern-womens-wellness-tauranga-tickets-79597198363

