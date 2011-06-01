Online Press Release Service for New Zealand

“Bikini Freaky Friday Beach Party” music event featuring Polar Extremes, Yor Cronies, Gold Medal Famous & TV Disko – at Caroline in Wellington.

Hatch has created a financial advice service where their resident experts will spend time talking about people’s dreams and ambitions, and how they can effectively fund them.

One of New Zealand’s leading motel chains, Bella Vista Accommodation Nationwide, has formed an integration partnership with innovative Auckland-based accommodation channel manager STAAH.

New Zealand crane supplier, Summit Cranes has partnered with internationally renowned manufacturer, GH Cranes to provide the latest lifting technology to NZ ports.

New online Nanny and Babysitting agency. Easily discover childcare providers that meet your families tailored needs through advanced search filters, from special needs to multiples Nannies or a Babysitter to care for your infant who is a qualified midwife.

Wash Rite Wellington has stepped up and is offering free house washes to homes effected by mudslide’s which occurred during the previous earthquakes.

Leticia Crampton from Christchurch. is a small business owner of Discover 24, Total Fitness and Nutrition, and distributor of Herbalife Nutrition who has set herself an amazing goal. The goal is not just for herself but for Kids of New Zealand too, riding 840km, in 6 days in the blazing heat.

Bill Scott is ready to leave his legacy on the global cocktail stage thanks to his creation City Roots which has made the final three in the Bacardi Legacy cocktail competition. Bill Scott is encouring bars across New Zealand to add his creation to their cocktail menus.

A new website that helps Kiwis with one of the “hassles” of modern life has passed a major milestone.

HoneyPoint3D online courses will be distributed in over 20 international countries through PrintLab partners.

Hundreds of New Zealanders have an opportunity to kick-start a career in early childhood education for free, thanks to the PORSE Nanny Intern Programme.

Singer Hollie Smith was the headline act for Red Shoe Ball (one of Ronald McDonald House Charities’ biggest fundraising events of the year) – performing songs from her new album “Water or Gold”. She was an integral part of why the fundraiser was so successful; with her help, the charity was able to successfully raise over $200,000 to support Kiwi families in need.

Wellington fashion designer Annabelle Wilson, the creative mind behind the Wilson Trollope label, has announced the upcoming launch of her 2017 winter collection Cactaceae.

Newest software release introduces Dashboards, expanded functionality, plus a more streamlined look and feel.

Ewing Poultry in Nelson is a dedicated team that always pride themselves on giving exceptional service, above and beyond customer’s expectations. Supplying fresh eggs to their customers after the Kaikoura earthquake on 14 November became an immediate priority.

A unique venture between Craig’s Poultry and Pure Oil NZ sees the golden rape seed flowers grown in Herbert processed into a premium extra virgin rape seed oil in Rolleston. The oil extract is returned to Craig’s Poultry for use in their poultry feed.

Strong growth in assets and operating surplus, and a core banking system upgrade has underpinned NZCU Baywide’s annual result announcement.

Kim Dovey, founder of Smartwork Creative, has created a website bookdesign.co.nz to help New Zealanders get a head start with self-publishing.

Towelling It is launching a range of extra-large custom designed beach towels – just in time for New Zealand’s Summer.