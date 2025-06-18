OzLoka® New Zealand Revolutionises Fitness Storage with Customisable Lockers

OzLoka® New Zealand, a trusted leader in storage solutions, has introduced a groundbreaking range of fitness studio lockers and sports equipment lockers, designed to set new standards in organisation and durability for fitness centers and sports facilities.

Crafted from industrial-grade polyethylene, these lockers are built to endure the demanding environments of fitness studios and sports venues. Features like UV stabilisation and corrosion-resistant materials ensure longevity, while modular designs allow for unparalleled customisation. Available in a variety of colours, configurations, and options such as ventilation and advanced locking systems, these fitness center lockers adapt seamlessly to your needs.

“Our sports equipment lockers not only provide secure storage but foster an organised, safe environment for users,” said a spokesperson for OzLoka® New Zealand. “Backed by a 15-year warranty, they’re an investment in quality and peace of mind.”

Lightweight yet sturdy, these lockers are easy to install and reposition, making them a practical choice for modern sports facilities. Made from recyclable materials, they also underscore OzLoka® New Zealand’s commitment to environmentally friendly solutions.

Media Release 19 June 2025.