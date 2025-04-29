OzLoka Unveils Innovative Commercial Lockers

OzLoka® New Zealand, a leading manufacturer of durable and customisable storage solutions, has announced the availability of their cutting-edge commercial lockers tailored to meet the changing needs of businesses across industries. Engineered with innovation and sustainability at their core, these premium lockers offer unmatched durability and adaptability.

Constructed from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), OzLoka® New Zealand’s commercial lockers are lightweight, rust-resistant, and designed to endure even the harshest environments. Unlike traditional steel or wooden options, these lockers are UV-stable and easy to clean, ensuring lasting performance indoors or outdoors. Whether for gyms, restaurants, offices, or health clubs, these lockers deliver superior protection for personal belongings while enhancing workplace aesthetics.

“Our focus has always been on creating products that align with the demands of today’s businesses,” said a spokesperson for OzLoka® New Zealand. “Our commercial lockers combine functional excellence and eco-friendly materials, giving organisations storage solutions that are both practical and sustainable.”

Key features include modular designs that offer endless configuration possibilities, a choice of 25 vibrant anti-fade colours, and a 15-year warranty for complete peace of mind. Additionally, all lockers are fully recyclable, reducing their environmental footprint while maintaining exceptional quality.

For businesses ready to elevate their storage systems, OzLoka® New Zealand invites inquiries at 0800 377 112 or email sales@fspnz.net. Visit https://ozloka.co.nz/commercial-lockers/ for more information about the range of products.

Media Release 30 April 2025.