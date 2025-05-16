OzLoka® Customisable Industrial Storage Locker

OzLoka® New Zealand, a leader in durable storage solutions, has unveiled its pioneering range of industrial storage lockers designed to redefine workplace organisation and security. Crafted with industrial-grade polyethylene, these industrial lockers are tailor-made to withstand harsh environments, ensuring durability and functionality in industries spanning manufacturing to healthcare.

With features like UV stabilisation and corrosion-resistant materials, these industrial lockers in NZ can endure extreme conditions, offering a long-term storage solution. Their modular design allows customisation with various colours, configurations, and additional options such as ventilation and locking systems, making them an adaptable choice for diverse workplaces.

“Our lockers are more than just storage; they enhance productivity and safety within industrial spaces,” said a spokesperson for OzLoka® New Zealand. “With durability backed by a 15-year warranty, businesses can trust our lockers for reliability and peace of mind.”

Thanks to lightweight construction, these lockers are easy to install and reposition, delivering practical yet environmentally friendly solutions through recyclable materials. Transform your workspace today with OzLoka® New Zealand’s innovative storage range.

For more information, visit www.ozloka.co.nz or contact 0800 377 112 for inquiries.

Media Release 16 May 2025.