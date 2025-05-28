R&D Tax Credit Software

TaxTrex is one of the most advanced AI language models platform developed by Swanson Reed, designed to assist New Zealand businesses in efficiently claiming the Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI). Tailored for the New Zealand market, TaxTrex simplifies the R&D tax credit process into three streamlined steps, enabling companies to prepare and submit claims in as little as 90 minutes.

The platform offers a suite of tools, including automated surveys, risk assessments, and secure document storage, ensuring that all R&D activities are thoroughly documented and audit-ready. With features like date-stamping and visual representations of R&D activities, TaxTrex enhances transparency and compliance throughout the claim process.

Media Release 28 May 2025.