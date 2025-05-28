Turn Tantrums Into Tales

Struggling to explain big feelings or tricky life lessons to your little one? Now, you can turn everyday parenting challenges into bedtime magic.

Meet Storyteller: the AI-powered storybook maker that helps parents turn real-life struggles—like sharing toys, starting school, or managing fears—into charming, illustrated stories starring lovable animal characters your child will adore.

Just tell Storyteller what your child is going through, and it will help you co-create a personalized bedtime story that gently teaches values like empathy, courage and resilience. Every tale features cuddly characters with names you choose, making the lessons even more relatable.

Because parenting isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about telling the right story, at the right time.

Try Storyteller today at www.storyteller.co.nz and turn your child’s next challenge into their favourite bedtime story.

Media Release 28 May 2025.