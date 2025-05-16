Scaffmore Launches Mobile Scaffolding App

Scaffmore is proud to announce the launch of its innovative mobile scaffolding application, designed to transform the way scaffolders plan and execute their projects. By addressing longstanding challenges in the scaffolding industry, Scaffmore offers a user-friendly solution that enhances efficiency, reduces waste, and improves overall productivity.

Bridging the Gap Between Planning and Execution

Traditionally, scaffolders have relied on manual measurements and estimations, often leading to material wastage, additional trips to the yard, and extended project timelines. Scaffmore’s mobile app eliminates these issues by providing precise gear lists and instant calculations, ensuring that teams arrive on-site fully prepared.

Key Features of the Scaffmore App:

– Instant Scaffolding Length Calculations: Quickly determine exact gear sizes for Ringlock, Layher, and Kwikstage systems, reducing errors and rework.

– Automatic Gear List Generator: Generate comprehensive equipment lists tailored to each project’s specifications, minimizing unnecessary inventory and transport costs.

– On-Site Adjustment Tools: Adapt to unexpected site conditions with real-time calculations, allowing for swift and accurate modifications.

– Team Collaboration: Facilitate seamless communication between office staff and on-site teams, ensuring everyone has access to up-to-date plans and gear requirements.

Empowering Scaffolders of All Experience Levels

Scaffmore is designed to support both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the scaffolding industry. By simplifying complex calculations and providing intuitive tools, the app enables junior scaffolders to contribute effectively from day one, while allowing experienced workers to focus on higher-level planning and execution.

Accessible and Affordable

Understanding the financial constraints faced by many in the construction industry, Scaffmore offers its app at a competitive price point, with a free trial available for new users. This commitment to affordability ensures that businesses of all sizes can benefit from the app’s capabilities.

About Scaffmore

Scaffmore is a New Zealand-based company dedicated to improving the scaffolding industry’s efficiency and safety through innovative technology solutions. By combining industry expertise with cutting-edge software development, Scaffmore aims to set new standards in scaffolding project management.

For more information or to start your free trial, visit https://scaffmore.co.nz/.

Media Release 16 May 2025.