Petdirect Appoints Chief Veterinary Officer

Following the successful launch of Petdirect Pharmacy in 2024, Petdirect has appointed Dr Olja Jovovich as its first Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) to lead the next phase of growth for New Zealand’s most trusted online destination for prescription pet medications.

With more Kiwi pet parents managing chronic conditions and long-term treatment plans for their pets, demand for at-home access to prescription medications has surged. Dr Jovovich’s appointment reflects Petdirect’s commitment to clinical integrity, veterinary oversight and customer confidence as the company scales.

“I’m thrilled to join a company that’s leading the way in shaping the future of pet health and wellness in New Zealand,” says Dr Jovovich. “Petdirect’s focus on innovation, trusted advice and proactive care aligns strongly with my values as a veterinarian. I’m excited to help ensure our prescription pharmacy continues to deliver safe, reliable support for pets across Aotearoa.”

Petdirect Pharmacy, launched in June 2024, provides round-the-clock online access to prescription-only pet medications.

The service’s Autodeliver feature ensures no script goes unfilled, helping pet parents stay on track with long-term medication plans.

“At-home access to prescription pet medications is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s fast becoming a baseline expectation,” says Dr Jovovich. “My role is to help grow this service responsibly, making sure we lead with veterinary standards and the trust of our customers.”

At a time when many New Zealanders are feeling the squeeze, Petdirect Pharmacy offers savings of up to 50% on prescription pet medications compared to leading vet groups.

“Whether it’s long-term medication or preventive treatments, our mission is to ensure more pets nationwide have access to the care they need,” adds Dr Jovovich.

Dr Jovovich brings over a decade of veterinary experience to Petdirect, including serving as Regional Clinical Director at Animates Vetcare, where she oversaw policy and standards across 15 clinics, and as CPD Manager at Practical CPD, where she led national professional development for vets and nurses.

As Chief Veterinary Officer at Petdirect, she will guide clinical governance, shape customer education, and ensure ongoing regulatory compliance across all prescription pharmacy services.

Dave Anderson, CEO of Petdirect, says:

“Olja’s appointment is a pivotal moment for our business. She brings deep expertise and leadership as we scale Petdirect Pharmacy to meet rising demand. We launched the pharmacy to remove barriers to essential pet care, and now we’re reinforcing it with world-class veterinary leadership.”

Media Release 9 May 2025.