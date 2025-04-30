Petdirect Expands From Digital To Physical Retail

Petdirect, New Zealand’s leading online pet retailer, is expanding into new territory with two more physical stores set to open in Mt Roskill, Auckland and Tower Junction, Christchurch. This follows the success of its first brick-and-mortar store in Takapuna, launched in October 2024.

The company, which recently celebrated its fifth birthday, has grown rapidly from a pandemic-era startup into a market leader in the online pet supply space. Its move into physical retail runs counter to wider retail trends and reflects a reverse approach to the traditional model – starting online and building out into stores.

Founded in March 2020 by GrabOne’s Shane Bradley, Petdirect secured backing from Pencarrow Private Equity in early 2024 to accelerate its goal of becoming New Zealand’s top pet retailer across all channels.

“This isn’t just another store opening; it’s the next chapter in our customer-focused growth strategy,” says CEO Dave Anderson. “While many retailers are consolidating or closing physical locations, we’re listening to what Kiwi pet parents want – the convenience of online shopping complemented by immersive, expert-led in-store experiences.”

This expansion comes amid economic pressures affecting many parts of New Zealand’s retail sector, with rising inflation and reduced consumer spending. But pet care remains an outlier. The category has proven resilient as spending on pets tends to stay strong, even during downturns.

“The bond between Kiwis and their pets creates a remarkably resilient market,” explains Anderson. “When pets are family members, their care becomes a non-negotiable expense.”

That resilience is already delivering positive outcomes at home. Petdirect now employs over 100 people across the country, including a locally based customer care team. The company is leveraging its Kiwi-owned status and insights into the local market to deliver experiences tailored for New Zealand pet owners.

The new retail locations will include click-and-collect services, interactive elements such as a pet treat bar, and curated selections of high-quality pet products. The company’s Pet Perks loyalty programme provides members with consistent pricing across both online and in-store purchases. Its “endless aisle” solution means if something isn’t available on the shelf, customers can order from Petdirect’s extensive online catalogue while in-store and have it delivered – often by the next day in metro areas.

“Being Kiwi-owned means we make decisions right here, with a genuine understanding of local pet parents’ needs,” says Anderson. “Our physical stores will embody the same commitment to expertise, quality, and service that has driven our online success, while creating meaningful connections within local communities.”

Further strengthening its local credentials, Petdirect’s partnership with Air New Zealand’s Airpoints™ programme lets customers earn rewards on purchases made in-store or online.

Looking ahead, the business plans to expand its retail footprint nationally, with the Mt Roskill and Tower Junction locations forming just part of a wider rollout.

“The future of retail isn’t online or offline – it’s the seamless integration of both,” Anderson emphasises. “Our stores aren’t just sales channels; they’re powerful community hubs, and centres for building trust through face-to-face expert advice. They enhance our online business, and our online strength supports the stores.”

This omnichannel approach is designed to meet the expectations of today’s shoppers, who want flexibility, connection, and expert help – whether browsing in person or buying online.

Media Release 30 April 2025.