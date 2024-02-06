Introducing MyTag Pet: A Pet Tracker tag for the Adventurous Pet

Wellington, 5th February, 2024 – Today marks the launch of MyTag Pet, a groundbreaking wearable pet device that promises to transform how pet owners connect with and protect their furry, feathered, or scaled friends. Designed for the explorers, the wanderers, and the curious snouts, MyTag Pet attaches effortlessly to any pet collar, ensuring that your beloved companions are safe, secure, and always within reach.

Jamie, the founder of MyTag Pet and a lifelong animal lover, understands the distress and heartache that comes with a lost pet. “Growing up with dogs, cats, budgies – you name it, I’ve always felt a deep connection to animals,” Jamie shares. “The idea for MyTag Pet was born from a personal mission to ensure no pet owner ever has to experience the pain of losing their pet.”

MyTag Pet distinguishes itself through its seamless integration with Apple’s FindMy™ network, offering a practical, cost-effective, and user-friendly solution for pet tracking:

* No SIM Cards Required: Eliminates the need for cellular plans or SIM card management.

* No Constant Recharging: Designed for longevity and convenience, freeing owners from the hassle of daily charging.

* No App Downloads Necessary: Utilises the pre-installed FindMy™ app on Apple devices, simplifying setup and use.

* Affordable: Offers an economical option without compromising on quality or essential features.

MyTag Pet is peace of mind in a tiny, durable package. Understanding that pets are as adventurous as they are unpredictable, MyTag Pet has been meticulously crafted to withstand whatever your pet gets up to. Fully waterproof, it ensures that whether your pet decides to take a dip or gets caught in a downpour, their safety companion remains functional.

“MyTag Pet is more than just a tracker; it’s a commitment to pet safety,” explains Jamie. “It’s heartbreaking to hear stories of pets going missing. That’s why we’ve worked tirelessly to create a device that not only gives owners peace of mind but also embodies reliability and durability.”

At the core of MyTag Pet’s innovative approach is its utilisation of the FindMy™ network. This secure, Bluetooth-based system ensures that if your pet wanders off, their location can be pinpointed by nearby Apple devices, which then anonymously and securely transmit the location back to the owner via iCloud. This community-driven feature means that finding a lost pet has never been more intuitive or efficient.

The journey to developing MyTag Pet was fuelled by Jamie’s own experiences and the universal desire among pet owners for a simple, effective way to keep their pets safe. “Researching tracking devices can be overwhelming,” Jamie admits. “But it was essential for me to find a balance between cost-effectiveness and functionality. MyTag Pet is the culmination of that quest.”

MyTag Pet was founded by Jamie, a dedicated pet lover who grew up surrounded by animals. The company is the result of a lifelong passion for pets and a dedicated mission to end the heartache of lost pets. MyTag Pet is committed to providing innovative, practical, and affordable solutions for pet owners worldwide.

