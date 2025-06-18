Recycling Week 2025: Identify Opportunities and Lead the Change

Recycling Week 2025 is coming, and it’s your opportunity to be part of the nationwide movement towards a cleaner New Zealand.

Running from the 20th–26th October 2025, Recycling Week is New Zealand’s largest waste minimisation and recycling education campaign, empowering businesses, schools, councils, and communities to have fun, learn and rethink how we create, manage, and dispose of waste.

This year’s theme, “Identify Opportunities,” invites us all to go beyond recycling and discover how to avoid, reduce, reuse, and repair. From waste audits to downsizing bins, testing new systems, or finding solutions for hard-to-recycle items, there are countless ways to uncover untapped potential.

“Recycling Week is more than just a free-to-participate campaign – it’s a catalyst for behaviour change,” says Inge Van Der Merwe, Sustainability Manager at Reclaim. “Whether you’re a corporate office streamlining operations, a school educating future changemakers, or a council driving local sustainability – there’s opportunity for everyone to lead.”

Why get involved?

By registering, you’ll receive free digital resources packed with activities for daily themes, educational assets, communication templates, and social media graphics – all customisable to suit your workplace, school, or community.

Participation is free – and powerful. Whether you’re just starting out or already leading sustainability initiatives, Recycling Week gives you the platform, resources, and national momentum to amplify your impact.

This Recycling Week, let’s Identify Opportunities and lead the way to a nation that values every resource.

Register today at https://www.reclaim.co.nz/recycling-week

Media Release 19 June 2025.