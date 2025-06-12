Local Tree Icon – A Finalist for Tree of the Year NZ 2025

One week into voting for New Zealand’s 2025 Tree of the Year, and the competition is already taking root in the hearts of Kiwis nationwide and abroad. Run by the NZ Notable Trees Trust, Tree of the Year is a celebration of the iconic trees that shape our landscapes, memories, and communities.

Last month, New Zealanders were encouraged to nominate a single tree that holds special meaning—not a whole species, but one tree with a unique story. The aim? To highlight the deep-rooted connections we share with these living treasures.

Brad Cadwallader, Trustee of the NZ Notable Trees Trust, says the heart of the competition lies in community engagement. “These trees are part of our shared story—they hold our memories, mark our histories, and shape our landscapes. Tree of the Year is about celebrating that connection and recognising the guardians who care for them.”

One of this year’s finalists is Te Herenga Ora—a revered local cluster of tī kōuka/cabbage trees at Burnside High School in Christchurch. Once a vital wayfinding marker through the swamplands of Canterbury, these trees have guided generations. Today, they remain a living symbol of resilience, community, and connection to whenua and are clearly valued.

When Burnside High School first opened, Headmaster Mr. Cross remarked:

“No matter how much the school grows or how many buildings are erected in its grounds, the cabbage trees will be jealously guarded for all time – for staff, students and their families. They are regarded as a landmark pointing the way not only for the students of today but also for the thousands yet to come.”

Voting opened 5 June at www.treeoftheyear.co.nz and closes 30 June. The winner will be announced on 5 July.

Tree finalists

The Fairy Tree, Auckland Domain

St Luke’s Gum, Greytown

Rangiora Borough School Redwood, Rangiora

Te Herenga Ora, Burnside High School, Christchurch

The Phantom Rātā, Lake Ōkataina

The Chook Tree, Waianakarua, Otago

