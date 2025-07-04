Cluck Above the Rest: The Chook Tree Takes Top Tree Title

North Otago’s beloved Chook Tree has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Tree of the Year New Zealand. Chosen by public vote from a shortlist of six finalists, the quirky, chicken-shaped macrocarpa captured the nation’s imagination and topped this year’s record-breaking poll.

Shaped as much by nature as by imagination, this one-of-a-kind tree has delighted passersby for nearly 50 years with its unmistakable resemblance to a giant hen. Originally damaged in a storm in 1978, the tree’s unusual silhouette caught the eye of local poultry farmers Norman and Evelyn Clarke. Rather than remove it, they carefully shaped what remained—coaxing out a feathery, full-bodied form that has since become a beloved regional landmark.

More than just a quirky tree, The Chook Tree is a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the charm of the unexpected. Its story clearly struck a chord—Otago voters got behind their local legend in large numbers, securing the win by a comfortable margin.

This year’s competition saw the highest level of public engagement since the award began in 2022, with spirited voting across all six finalists. The runner-up was the much-loved Rangiora Borough School Redwood; another tree deeply embedded in its local community.

The Tree of the Year campaign is organised by the NZ Notable Trees Trust and proudly sponsored by Delta. Each year, the campaign celebrates outstanding trees that are part of New Zealand’s cultural and natural heritage—trees that shape our communities and stand as living landmarks.

Brad Cadwallader, Trustee of the NZ Notable Trees Trust, said:

“This year’s result shows just how much New Zealanders love a great story—and a tree with real personality. While all six finalists were remarkable in their own right, there was something about The Chook Tree’s quirky shape and down-to-earth origin that really struck a chord with the public. It’s a reminder that trees don’t have to be ancient or enormous to be meaningful—they just need to make us smile, spark curiosity, or remind us of who we are. This tree did all three.”

Tree of the Year New Zealand is an annual celebration of the country’s most loved and remarkable trees. Run by the NZ Notable Trees Trust, the contest invites public nominations from across Aotearoa, with six standout finalists selected each year for their significance, character, or unique story. Voting takes place throughout the month of June, giving New Zealanders the chance to show their support and help crown a tree that holds a special place in our national landscape

