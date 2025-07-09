Holiday rental hosts keep every dollar with Bookably’s Pioneer Pass

Auckland, New Zealand — 10 July 2025

Bookably has launched the Pioneer Pass, granting holiday rental hosts a full year of zero booking commission, a free first listing, and no hidden fees.

“Global booking sites hike margins, put undue financial pressure on hosts and charge high fees to guests. Travelling in New Zealand has become expensive,” said Jovica Mrkela, Founder of Bookably. “We built Bookably to change that and make travel affordable for New Zealanders while ensuring hosting remains fair for holiday rental hosts.”

Holiday rental hosts across New Zealand are invited to visit bookably.nz and take advantage of the Pioneer Pass offering.

Pioneer Pass highlights

– Hosts pay no booking commission for a full year.

– Free property listing with no setup or renewal fees.

– Limited spots available — first-come, first-served.

About Bookably: Local roots, rapid growth

Bookably is New Zealand’s locally owned holiday rental platform, built by Kiwis for Kiwis.

Since launching in March 2025 and filling its invitation-only Founders Club in weeks, Bookably now features over 60 Kiwi stays—from Northland baches to Otago ski chalets. Early hosts have already enjoyed substantially reduced fees compared to international booking platforms.

Holiday rental hosts can claim a Pioneer Pass or learn more through Bookably’s website. Travellers can discover uniquely Kiwi stays with instant booking and fair pricing.

Media Release on 10 July 2025

Media Contact

Jovica Mrkela — Founder & CEO

Phone: +64 27 668 9298

Email: media@bookably.nz

Web: bookably.nz