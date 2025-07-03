Ripyl® Named Best Startup at EDUtech 2025

Ripyl®, a New Zealand innovative educational platform redefining how business and commerce are taught in schools, has been named Best Startup at EDUtech 2025, winning the prestigious Shark Tank Competition at one of the world’s largest EdTech events.

Over two action-packed days, more than 11,000 educators, innovators, and industry leaders gathered at the ICC Sydney to explore new ideas, hear from global voices, and celebrate the future of education. Ripyl stood out from a strong field of 48 companies, with 26 pitching live to a panel of judges, including impressive finalists like Well-Nest, Lima AI, and Gradeo.

The judges recognised Ripyl for:

• A well-established, practical model already impacting classrooms across New Zealand, Australia, and nine other countries.

• Demonstrated readiness for global scale, grounded in real-world use and feedback from educators and students.

• A clear commitment to quality, with resources co-designed alongside teachers and validated directly with students to ensure relevance and accuracy.

“In a space increasingly dominated by AI-driven content, Ripyl stood out by keeping educators and learners at the centre,” said Dave Craig, Ripyl’s Founder. “Our modules aren’t auto-generated by AI. They’re built by teachers, shaped in classrooms, and informed by the students we serve. This is EdTech redefined, a platform built with and for teachers, and one that never forgets who education is really for, our students!”

Founded in 2019 in New Zealand, Ripyl provides curriculum-aligned, ready-to-use resources, from lesson starters and case studies to design thinking challenges and extended projects, giving teachers practical tools to engage students with real-world business challenges. By empowering young learners to develop critical thinking, creativity, and entrepreneurial mindsets, Ripyl is shaping the next generation of business leaders.

The conference also featured a dynamic panel discussion on entrepreneurial thinking in the classroom, where Dave Craig joined Dr. Hugh Chilton (ScotsX) and Jeanette Tran (STEM Reactor) on the Innovation Stage. The conversation emphasised the importance of teaching students how to lead, fail fast, and build resilience through real-world experiences, critical thinking, and creativity.

“Australia gets EdTech,” Craig added. “Sydney is a global hub for educational innovation, and winning Best Startup here isn’t just a milestone, it’s a validation of our approach and our commitment to growing deeper roots in this key market.”

Ripyl extends special thanks to EDUgrowth and Terrapin for curating an exceptional conference, and to all the educators, leaders, and EdTech partners who made EDUtech 2025 an unforgettable experience. As EDUgrowth shared:

“Founded in 2019, Ripyl® is revolutionising how business and commerce are taught in schools by providing practical, hands-on learning experiences… Congratulations to Dave Craig and the entire team for their groundbreaking vision and commitment to shaping the future of education through innovation.”

Looking ahead, Ripyl remains committed to building high-quality, relevant resources that are fact-checked, human-centered, and grounded in the realities students face, ensuring every learner has the opportunity to build skills for tomorrow’s world.

As Craig concluded, “AI will continue to be part of what we do, but it will never replace the human connection that makes education powerful. The biggest wins are still ahead. Just like us Kiwis, kangaroos can fly too!”

Media Release 3 July 2025.