Conscious Integration: The Brian Berneman Story, launched globally 3rd July

Conscious Integration Communications and Conscious Action are proud to announce the world premiere of Conscious Integration: The Brian Berneman Story, a heartfelt documentary that invites viewers into Brian’s inspiring journey from neuroscience to visionary wellness leadership. The film will launch globally with in-person screenings on July 3, 2025.

A Journey of Mind, Body, and Spirit

Conscious Integration: The Brian Berneman Story offers an intimate look at Brian’s life, blending personal moments, professional insights, and the power of conscious living. Through authentic storytelling, the film reveals how Brian weaves neuroscience and ancient wisdom to help individuals reconnect, heal, and transform. Discover practical tools for mindful living and a renewed sense of purpose, guided by Brian’s compassionate and empowering approach.

The documentary’s global launch will be held at Button Factory in Grey Lynn, New Zealand on 3rd July 2025. Alongside the exclusive screening of the documentary, there will be a live Q&A with Brian Berneman and interactive workshops. Those outside of Auckland will be able to view the documentary launch virtually via Brian’s website.

This documentary is more than a film—it’s a conscious movement. Join a community of people who believe in the power of presence, connection, and conscious living. The premiere event will bring together wellness seekers, mindfulness practitioners, and leaders from around the world for an evening of inspiration and authentic connection.

“This film is a celebration of presence, transformation, and the courage to live authentically. I hope it inspires others to embrace their own journey toward conscious integration.” — Brian Berneman, Wellness Leader and Documentary Subject

Join us on 3rd July to experience Brian’s transformative story. For more information, visit brianberneman.com.

About Brian Berneman

Brian Berneman is a globally recognised wellness leader, facilitator, and educator with over 15 years of experience. Grounded in neuroscience and ancient wisdom, Brian offers transformative coaching, classes, workshops, and holistic therapies designed to help individuals reconnect, heal, and transform. His podcast, The Conscious Action Podcast, reaches thousands of listeners worldwide, fostering a connected community dedicated to conscious living and positive social impact.

About Conscious Integration Communications

Conscious Integration Communications is dedicated to sharing stories that inspire mindful living and holistic well-being. Through documentary storytelling and books, we aim to educate individuals and communities to live with greater presence, purpose, and connection.

Media Release on 1 July 2025

Media Contact

Jerrica Tomlinson, Conscious Integration Communications

jerrica@blackjacket

0211481218

https://www.brianberneman.com/