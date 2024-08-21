Brain Festival NZ: A Celebration of Mental and Physical Well-being

This September, wellness enthusiasts and professionals will converge at Rangitoto College for the Brain Festival NZ—a groundbreaking event dedicated to enhancing mental and physical health through brain-based approaches. Scheduled for Sunday, 29th September, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, the festival promises an enriching experience designed to empower individuals with tools for self-healing, mental clarity, and creativity.

Brain Festival NZ 2024 will offer a day filled with expert talks, interactive workshops, engaging activities, and healer stalls, all focused on the power of the brain in fostering well-being. Attendees will learn from leading experts in mindfulness, natural healing, and holistic health, with content accessible to everyone, regardless of age or prior wellness knowledge.

“Brain Festival is more than just an event; it’s a movement towards realising the incredible potential of our brains to heal and thrive,” says Sunyong Park, organiser of Brain Festival NZ 2024. “Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need deep expertise to harness the power of your brain. By simply relaxing, focusing on your body, and tuning into your energy, anyone can develop their brain’s potential. We’re bringing together speakers and facilitators who are at the forefront of mental and physical health, offering insights and practical tools that attendees can integrate into their daily lives.”

Tickets for Brain Festival NZ 2024 are priced at $50 and are available through the official website. The event promises to be an unforgettable day of healing, connection, and inspiration, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in enhancing their mental and physical well-being.

For more information, visit www.brainfestivalnz.com.

Media Release on 22 August 2024

