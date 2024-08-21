Segway Robotic Mower for Smaller Lawns

MowBot, New Zealand’s leading provider of robotic mowing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Segway Navimow i Series, now available for pre-order nationwide. This highly anticipated series brings cutting-edge mowing technology to New Zealand lawns, with the first units arriving just in time for the early Spring season.

Nick Thompson, co-founder of MowBot NZ, says “The Segway Navimow i Series is a game changer for suburban homeowners with a smaller lawn. The range fits into MowBot’s mission to free up Kiwis’ time by delivering smart lawn care solutions that provide an insane looking lawn everyday”.

Engineered for precision and ease of use, the Segway Navimow i Series is tailored for smaller lawns under 800 m². It offers unparalleled mowing performance at a competitive price, making it the perfect choice for homeowners who demand both quality and innovation. With advanced GPS mapping and whisper-quiet operation, the Navimow i Series delivers a pristine lawn with minimal intervention.

What truly sets the Navimow i Series apart is its seamless integration with the award-winning Navimow app. Designed for simplicity and ease of use, the app allows homeowners to control and monitor their mower with just a few taps. The intuitive interface guides users through every step of the process, making installation and operation a breeze. In fact, the mower practically installs itself—requiring minimal effort from the user. This ensures that even those with little technical expertise can have their mower up and running in no time.

The affordability of the Navimow i Series makes high-tech lawn care accessible to more New Zealanders, setting a new standard for value and innovation in the market. Available for pre-order online at www.mowbot.co.nz from $2,499.

MowBot is the leader in robotic mowing in New Zealand. Based in Kumeu, Auckland, MowBot has over 1,000 robotic mowers in the field and is the one-stop-shop for all things robotic mowing. As a Husqvarna Robotics Pro Partner with over 5 years’ experience, we’ve got the expertise to meet your lawn’s unique needs. Visit www.mowbot.co.nz for more details.

Media Release 21 August 2024.