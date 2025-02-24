Paramount Gardening Launches Franchise Opportunities For Entrepreneurs To Start A Lawn Mowing Business

Paramount Gardening, New Zealand’s elite property care partner, has announced exciting new franchising opportunities for prospective buyers interested in owning a lawn mowing business.

Franchises are available New Zealand-wide starting from $19,000. Entrepreneurs can join the Paramount Gardening team with full support to run their own businesses and provide premium outdoor services to customers nationwide.

Insights from Statista show that the revenue in the Lawn and Garden market will reach a significant amount of US$3.13bn (NZD$5.46bn) in the year 2025. This market segment is also projected to experience an annual growth rate of 2.01% (CAGR 2025-2029).

Buying a franchise in New Zealand has also proven profitable and yields a positive return on investment. According to the 2024 Franchising New Zealand report, 80% of franchise businesses have been operating for over a decade, reflecting a stable and mature sector for potential franchisees seeking a reliable business model.

Bill Wu, Director/CEO of Paramount Gardening, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Paramount Gardening’s franchise opportunities, available nationwide across New Zealand. As a company that provides top-tier gardening and lawn mowing services, we are excited to empower passionate entrepreneurs to join our growing family. Together, we will help New Zealanders transform their outdoor spaces while creating a path to success for our franchisees. This is an incredible opportunity to build a thriving business with the support of a trusted brand.”

From running your own business to leading a more flexible work-life balance and spending time outdoors, a lawn and garden franchise provides many benefits–and with the right support, your business can flourish.

Paramount Gardening prides itself on offering a consistent franchise support system. The team will guide you through the entire process, from the initial enquiry to signing paperwork and setting up a franchise. All franchisees will undertake intensive training and achieve certification in NZQA Level 2 Horticulture to feel confident on the job with the right knowledge and skill set.

Start your own business with Paramount Gardening today. Learn more about the franchising opportunities and how to buy a lawn mowing business.

Media Release on 25 February 2025

Media Contact

Bill Wu, Paramount Gardening

Email: BWu@paraserve.com

Phone: (09) 3767853

Website: https://paramountgardening.co.nz/