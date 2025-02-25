A Journey from Biomedical Science to Digital Marketing Entrepreneurship

In a rapidly changing digital landscape, Deesha Bhatia, COO and Co-founder of Adclics, reflects on her journey from biomedical science to entrepreneurship in the world of digital marketing. With a Bachelor’s in Biomedical Science and a Master’s in Audiology, Bhatia’s transition to the digital marketing sphere may seem unusual—but it was precisely her diverse background that led to the creation of Adclics, an AI-driven marketing platform designed to simplify digital marketing for businesses of all sizes.

Adclics was born out of necessity. After co-founding an e-commerce skincare brand, Bhatia faced the challenges of competing in a crowded online space against established brands with physical stores. The experience highlighted the importance of effective brand imaging, messaging, and digital marketing strategies. “One of the biggest challenges was building trust and engagement with customers. I quickly realised how crucial it was to understand the intricacies of digital marketing—from SEO to A/B testing and everything in between,” said Bhatia.

Despite having no formal background in marketing, Bhatia dove headfirst into the world of digital marketing. Through trial and error, countless hours of learning, she gained invaluable knowledge on SEO, SaaS, ROI, and CRM. She also recognised that many small and mid-sized businesses were facing the same struggles she encountered. This insight led to the creation of Adclics, a solution that simplifies marketing processes using AI automation and data-driven insights.

“Digital marketing can be overwhelming, especially for those who don’t have a background in it,” Bhatia explained. “Adclics was designed to make marketing accessible and manageable, even for entrepreneurs without a marketing degree. By leveraging AI and data, businesses can make smarter decisions, save time, and see real results.”

Adclics aims to revolutionise the way businesses approach digital marketing. By focusing on user-friendly tools and intelligent automation, the platform helps entrepreneurs and businesses effectively manage their online marketing campaigns. From automating tasks to providing actionable insights, Adclics empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals with ease.

Bhatia and her business partner’s journey continues to evolve, and they plan to share more insights on digital marketing challenges and the story behind Adclics in upcoming blog posts and content. “Exciting things are on the horizon, and we can’t wait to share them with our community,” Bhatia said.

Media Release 25 February 2025.